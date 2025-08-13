Actor Akshay Kumar’s vehicle impounded in Jammu for excessive tint

Srinagar, Aug 12: Traffic Police in Jammu on Tuesday impounded a vehicle used by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar for a public event after it was found to have black-tinted windows exceeding the permissible limit under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Officials said the vehicle was stopped during a routine naka check, where officers detected the illegal tinting in violation of safety norms.

SSP Traffic Jammu City, Farooq Kaiser, told Rising Kashmir that enforcement is impartial. “The law is the same for all,” he said. “The car was found with tinted glasses beyond the permissible limit during our routine naka. The vehicle has been impounded, and appropriate action will follow.”

The Traffic Police reiterated that violations of vehicle safety and visibility regulations are taken seriously, regardless of the owner’s profile. In an official statement, the department emphasized that the move was part of regular checks to ensure road safety and prevent misuse of heavily tinted glass, which can obstruct visibility and identification.

Under the Motor Vehicles Act, vehicles with unauthorized modifications or illegal tints may be challaned and impounded until the owner complies with removal and regulatory requirements.

Traffic officials said the vehicle’s owner or authorized representative must complete formalities, including removing the tinted film and paying any fines, before the vehicle is released.

Local organisers confirmed that the actor’s public appearance proceeded as scheduled, with alternative transport arranged following the vehicle’s impoundment.

Officials urged vehicle owners to adhere strictly to statutory limits on tinting and other modifications to avoid penalties, warning that strict enforcement will continue regardless of social status.