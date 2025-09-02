ACT hosts condolence meet to pay tributes to Ashok Jailkhani

Follow us on

The Actors’ Creative Theatre (ACT) Monday held a solemn condolence meeting at the iconic Tagore Hall to honour the memory of Ashok Jailkhani, the renowned actor, director, and former Additional Director General (ADG) of Doordarshan.

As per a statement issued here, the gathering brought together a galaxy of distinguished personalities from theatre, radio, and television, along with leading members of the art and culture fraternity. Among those present were Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan, Aiyash Aarif, Shabbeer Mujahid, G. M. Wani, Mushtaq Bala, Shahzad Rasool, Shafqat Habeeb, Zahoor Zahid, Nazir Josh, Mushtaq Wani, Shaikh Haneef, Hussein Khan, Bilal Jan, Roma Wani, and several other prominent figures. Speakers reflected on the profound impact Jailkhani had on those who knew and worked with him, recalling his extraordinary talent, dedication, and passion for the arts. His work, both on stage and behind the camera, was celebrated for its depth and emotional resonance.

They also remembered him as a mentor and guide, whose humility and generosity of spirit inspired countless individuals to pursue artistic careers. “Jailkhani was not only a creative force but also a source of encouragement and inspiration for generations of young artists,” said Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan, Chairman and Creative Director of ACT. The condolence meeting was both a tribute and a reminder of Jailkhani’s enduring legacy. Attendees agreed that while his passing has left a void in J&K’s cultural landscape, his memory will continue to inspire future generations of artists and creatives.