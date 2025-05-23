Accelerate execution of works to ensure smooth conduct of SANJY-2025: Div Com Kashmir to officers

To establish intricate & enhanced framework for the seamless and peaceful conduct of the annual Shri Amarnathji Yatra-2025, Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, convened a meeting of officials on Friday to review the progress of works being carried out by various departments at base camps and enroute to the holy Cave.

Chairing the meeting, Div Com instructed officials to execute the necessary developmental works effectively and ensure their completion within the designated timeframe.

He also called for the enhancement of base camp capacities to withstand weather-related emergencies.

Also, Div Com urged the Labour and Animal Husbandry departments to expedite the registration of service providers and ponies to meet the target before the commencement of Yatra.

He also asked for the installation of signages at key locations to give yatris an insight regarding the availability of facilities.

Regarding registration of yatris at various places, Div Com directed for the establishment of RFID counters at the Nowgam and Anantnag railway stations in addition to other locations.

He further directed the BRO to ensure that the routes leading to the holy cave are free of potholes.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioners of Srinagar, Anantnag, Budgam, Ganderbal and Bandipora, besides officers of various departments including KPDCL, FCS&CA, PHE, R&B, SMC, Health, Tourism, Sonmarg Development Authority, Pahalgam Development Authority briefed the meeting regarding the ongoing works & plans to facilitate the pilgrims of Shri Amarnathji Yatra-2025.