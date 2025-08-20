Breaking

ACB Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against AHD Employee

Agencies
Agencies
2 Min Read

Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday said to have registered a Disproportionate Assets case against an employee of the Animal Husbandry Department.

As per a statement issued to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the spokesman said that Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau registered a disproportionate assets (DA) case against Mushtaq Ahmad Dar an employee of the Animal Husbandry Department S/o Ghulam Ahmad Dar R/o Gassu Batapora Hazratbal Srinagar for amassing huge moveable and immoveable assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

“The case was registered following a discrete verification conducted into the allegations that the said employee had accumulated wealth far exceeding his legitimate earnings,” the statement reads.

During course of verification, it surfaced that the suspect is in possession of moveable and immoveable assets worth crores of rupees which include two palatial houses at Gassu Batapora, Hazratbal, Srinagar, a three-storeyed shop at Main Market, Gassu Batapora, Hazratbal, Srinagar, Large chunk of land situated at Gassu Batapora and adjoining areas of Hadoora and a luxurious vehicle (KIA Seltos).

The value of the assets acquired, held and the expenditure incurred by the suspect have been found disproportionate to his known sources of income, the statement added.

Accordingly, the spokesman said that a case under FIR number 15/2025 has been registered at Police ACB Srinagar under Section 13(1)(b) read with Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

Subsequent to the registration of the case, the searches are being conducted at three residential premises of the accused in presence of Executive Magistrates after obtaining a proper search warrant from a competent Court, it reads, adding that further investigation is under process—(KNO)

