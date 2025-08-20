ACB registers case in major Financial Scam in Directorate of Tourism, Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau registered a case in connection with misappropriation of government funds and tampering in J&K Paysys in the Accounts Section of the Directorate of Tourism, Kashmir.

A spokesperson said that On receipt of a written complaint, a preliminary enquiry was conducted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, which revealed that public servants posted in the Accounts Section, namely Javed Ahmad Bhat, Junior Assistant (then In-charge Bill Clerk) and Tawseef Dilshad Zargar, MTS (then Assistant to Bill Clerk), fraudulently manipulated the Government’s sensitive software J&K PaySys. They altered the account numbers of legitimate agencies in whose favour payments were due, replacing them with their own bank account numbers or those of their close relatives. Through this manipulation, the accused facilitated the illegal transfer of government funds into their own accounts and those of their family members, thereby misappropriating public money to the tune of lakhs of rupees.

The enquiry further established that the accused public servants, by abusing their official positions and acting in well-knit conspiracy with each other and others, fraudulently conferred undue pecuniary benefits upon themselves at the cost of the government exchequer.

The acts of omission and commission on their part constitute offences punishable under Sections 7, 13(1)(a) & 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and Sections 120-B, 420, 467 of IPC. Accordingly, FIR No. 16/2025 has been registered against 1. Javed Ahmad Bhat, Junior Assistant (then In-charge Bill Clerk), S/o Late Ghulam Hassan Bhat, R/o Sheikh Mohallah, Brein, Nishat, Srinagar 2. Tawseef Dilshad Zargar, MTS (then Assistant to Bill Clerk), S/o Late Dilshad Ahmad Zargar, R/o Chowdrigund, Shopian and Others involved in the misappropriation and forgery in J&K Paysys.

The investigation of the case has been taken up.