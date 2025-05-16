ACB registers Case against Teacher, Contractor and others for misappropriation of funds

J&K Anti Corruption Bureau on Friday said to have registered a case against Sajjad Hussain, Teacher, (Incharge Headmaster) of Government Middle School, Jandreli, Zone Chassana, Abdul Aziz, Contractor and others for misappropriation of funds.

According to a statement issued here, A spokesperson said, The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case FIR No. 01/2025 in Police Station ACB Udhampur under sections 5(1) (d) r/w 5 (2) of J&K P.C Act, Svt. 2006 and section 120-B RPC against a public servant Sajjad Hussain, Then Teacher (Incharge Headmaster) of Govt. Middle School Jandreli, Zone Chassana, District Reasi, Abdul Aziz, Contractor and others and started investigation.

An enquiry was conducted by ACB against above named Govt. Official after receipt of a report from Director School Education Jammu substantiating therein the allegations of misappropriation of funds and use of substandard material in school building of Middle School Jandreli, Zone Chassana.

It surfaced during the course of probe that funds to the tune of ₹11.50 lakhs were released in favour of Sajjad Hussain, then Teacher (InchargeC Headmaster) of Govt. Middle School Jandreli, Zone Chassana under SSA scheme for construction of School Building of Middle School Jandreli by then ZEO Chassana during the period 2016-17. The construction work was carried out by said Sajjad Hussain through contractor Abdul Aziz without observing codal formalities/norms meant for the purpose, besides withdrawal of funds etc.

During spot visit by the Engineering Wing of ACB, many short comings were observed like cracks between slab and beams, non-execution of electric work, face lifting, cement flooring, and fixing of glass strips, door/window/shutter etc. Apart from, non-maintenance of cash book as well as payment made without following the codal procedure etc. are also observed as a result of which a loss to the tune of ₹1,65,634.86 has been caused to Govt. exchequer.

By acting in the manner, the said Sajjad Hussain, teacher (I/C Headmaster), by abuse of his official position and in league with contractor Abdul Aziz and others executed the substandard work of said school building, thereby conferred undue benefit to contractor and others and corresponding gain to himself.

Further investigation in the case is going on.