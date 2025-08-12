BreakingKashmirUncategorized

ACB produces chargesheet against then Sr. Assistant, Tehsil Office Khag in trap case

RK Online Desk
Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday said to have produced a chargesheet against the then Naazir (Sr. Assistant), Tehsil Office Khag, Budgam in a trap case.

A spokesman said in a statement issued here, Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau produced a chargesheet in a case under FIR number 14/2023 registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 at Police Station ACB Srinagar Kashmir against accused Fayaz-ud-din Shora, then Naazir (Sr. Assistant), Tehsil Office Khag, Budgam, in a bribery case before the Court of Addl. Special Anti-Corruption Judge Srinagar.

“The FIR was registered on 03.08-2023 on a written complaint alleging that the accused demanded Rs 2000 as bribe for listing his under-trial property dispute case before the Executive Magistrate 1st Class, Khag. A trap was laid and the accused was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 2000 as bribe from the complainant. The bribe money was recovered on the spot, and chemical tests later confirmed the presence of phenolphthalein on the accused’s hands,” the statement said.

The statement added that based on the facts and circumstances together with cogent evidence brought on record, the investigation established the commission of the offence u/s 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against the accused public servant namely Fayaz-ud-din Shora, then Naazir (Sr. Assistant), Tehsil Office Khag, Budgam.

“After obtaining the requisite sanction for prosecution from the Govt. the chargesheet was produced before the of Hon’ble Court of Additional Special Anti-Corruption Judge Srinagar, today on 12th August 2025 for Judicial determination,” the spokesman said, adding that the next date of hearing has been fixed on 24.09.2025.

