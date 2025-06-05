Breaking

ACB files disproportionate assets case against govt employee in Banihal

Jammu & Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau has filed a disproportionate assets case against a government employee in Banihal area of Ramban district.

According to a statement, issued to news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the case under FIR No.02/2025 u/s 13(1)(b), r/w 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) has been filed against Nazir Ahmed Wani, a retired tehsil supply officer of FCS&CA department Banihal.

The statement reads that the case was initiated following a secret verification conducted by the ACB into the allegations that the official had acquired assets, disproportionate to his known sources of income during his service tenure.

“The verification reveals that the accused has amassed substantial moveable and immovable assets in his name and in the name of his family members. It revealed that the accused has accumulated significant assets including a residential house at Gujjar Nagar, Jammu, double storey house at Maitra Ramban, a residential complex along with 3 Shops at Chareel, Banihal, vehicles, financial documents and other evidence suggesting unaccounted wealth,” it reads.

It added that during the course of investigation, the ACB obtained search warrant from the court of special judge Anti-Corruption, Doda and search was conducted at the residential complex situated at Old National High Way Road Chareel, Banihal in presence of Magistrate and independent witnesses, while further investigation is going on—(KNO)

