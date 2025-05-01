ACB files disproportionate assets case against CAPD chowkidar in Banihal

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered a disproportionate assets case against a public servant who was posted in the CAPD in the Banihal area.

According to a statement, issued to news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the case was filed against Shahilal Showkat Ali, a night chowkidar of CAPD department, posted in Tehsil Supply Office (TSO) Banihal.

The statement reads that the case was initiated following a secret verification into allegations that the accused has acquired substantial assets, both movable and immovable, disproportionate to his known sources of income, in his own name as well as in the names of his family members.

“The verification revealed that the accused has accumulated significant assets, including a palatial double-storey residential house in Israrabad, Jammu, another double-storey house in Banihal, multiple land plots at various locations, and luxury vehicles. Additionally, financial documents and evidence suggesting unaccounted wealth were uncovered,” it reads.

It added that during the course of the investigation, search warrants were obtained from the court, and extensive searches were conducted at the residential premises of the accused located in Sidhra and Banihal in the presence of independent witnesses and magistrates.

“During the search,16 cheque books and five passbooks belonging to various banks, land documents relating to properties at different locations, a passport reflecting international travel history, foreign currency notes, three official rubber stamps of senior officers, including one belonging to the assistant director, CAPD, Ramban and TSO Banihal and other incriminating material were seized. Further investigation is going on,” it reads—(KNO)