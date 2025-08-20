ACB files charge-sheet against 14 accused, including SMC and Revenue officials, in illegal building permission case

Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau produced Chargesheet in case FIR No. 04/2019 for the commission of offences U/S 5(1)(d) r/w5(2) of J&K Prevention of Corruption Act. Svt. 2006, 120-B RPC at Police Station ACB Srinagar Kashmir before the Court of Special Anti-Corruption Judge Srinagar against 14 accused persons including 11 officers/officials of the Srinagar Municipal Committee (SMC), one Revenue official, and two private beneficiaries in connection with abuse of official position, criminal conspiracy, and conferring undue benefit to private individuals.

According to a statement issued here, The instant case was registered following allegations that officers of SMC, in connivance with Revenue authorities, facilitated illegal construction on State land at Barthana, Qamarwari (Khasra No. 90). The building permission was fraudulently issued in the name of Ghulam Qadir Sofi, who had died in 2008, but was actually misused by his son Mohammad Arif Sofi to raise a commercial building in violation of approved drawings. He also used manipulated revenue records to encroach adjoining State land, with the active support of the accused public servants.

The investigation conducted by Police Station ACB Srinagar, on the basis of oral and documentary evidence, has fully substantiated the charges levelled against the accused officers/officials and private beneficiaries. The conspiracy between the accused government functionaries and the beneficiary was proved beyond doubt.

After obtaining the requisite sanction for prosecution of public servants from the Govt. the chargesheet against 14 accused persons including 12 public servants and two private beneficiaries was produced before the of Hon’ble Court of Additional Judge Anti-Corruption Judge Srinagar for Judicial determination.

The next date of hearing has been fixed on 07.10.2025.