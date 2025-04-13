ACB conducts searches at multiple places in Kathua

Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Sunday said to have conducted searches in the premises and houses of relatives and friends of the then posted as DMO, Kathua.

In a statement issued here, a Spokesperson said, “A secret verification conducted by this J&K Anti Corruption Bureau into the source report has revealed that one Bodh Raj S/o ChuniLal, R/o NaterKothian, Muthi Jammu, while posted as District Mineral Officer (DMO) Kathua, has indulged in corrupt practices & acquired benami assets worth crores of rupees, in the name of his family members/relatives, which are disproportionate to his known sources of income. Accordingly, a case FIR No. 08/2024 U/S 13(1) (b) r/w 13 (2) of PC Act 1988 was registered on 24.08.2024 at P/S ACB Central, J&K, Jammu and investigation was taken up.”

He said during the course of investigation, many evidence were collected which establishes transactions in lakhs of rupee in the accounts of close relatives and friends and accused is being facilitated by his close relatives/ friends in parking money and other investments.

“In order to lay hands on incriminating documents and material pertinent to the investigation of the instant case as there is every apprehension and suspicion that important documents/material pertaining to instant case may exist in these premises/ houses of these relatives/ friends. Accordingly, search warrants were obtained from the competent Court of Law and searches were conducted at multiple locations at Jammu and Kathua,” he said.(KNO)