ACB arrests Tehsildar, his tout for demanding bribe in Kupwara

Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday said to have trapped and arrested Tehsildar, Qaziabad, Kupwara for demanding bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

“A complaint was received by Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau from a person, resident of Handwara alleging therein that Tehsildar, Qaziabad Kralgund, Handwara namely Ghulam Rasool Bhat is demanding bribe from him for providing him permissions for cutting of walnut trees etc,” a statement issued to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reads.

On receipt of complaint, ACB spokesman said that the matter was verified discreetly which revealed that suspect Ghulam Rasool Bhat, Tehsildar, Qaziabad Kralgund had demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant in lieu of two permissions for cutting of walnut trees, and the complainant had requested him that he can’t afford the said amount as he is very poor, but Tehsildar insisted with his demand & asked complainant that unless he pay bribe of Rs 50,000 in advance he will not issue permissions, under compulsions complainant paid him Rs 50,000 in advance as demanded.

“But when after payment of initial bribe amount of Rs 50,000 the complainant again approached Tehsildar for permissions, he demanded remaining bribe amount of Rs 50,000 before giving him permissions & asked him to pay the rest of the balance amount before he issue permissions,” the spokesman said.

“After verification of facts which disclose commission of a cognizable offence punishable U/s 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (As amended in 2018) against Ghulam Rasool Bhat, Tehsildar Qaziabad Kralgund, Handwara District Kupwara, Case FIR No.04/2025 under section 7 of the PC Act 1988 (as amended in 2018) was registered at PS ACB Baramulla and investigation was set into motion.”

After registration of case, a trap team of ACB caught the accused Tehsildar and his tout Rafi Ahmad Lone S/o Abdul Khaliq Lone R/o Pathora Kralagund Kupwara red handed at private residence of accused in Handwara while demanding and accepting bribe from complainant after which both were taken into custody.

During search in addition to bribe money of Rs 50,000, cash of Rs 79,000 was also recovered and the same was also seized by ACB, the statement added.

“The searches are being conducted at residential and official premises of the accused Tehsildar, the accused persons were presented before Hon’ble Additional Special Judge Anti Corruption Court, Baramulla which remanded them to police custody for 7 days.”

It is pertinent to mention here that in the year 2021, ACB registered a case against the said Tehsildar for illegal land mutations. Besides this, some more verifications are going on against him in ACB, the statement reads, adding that further investigations are going on and the role of other officers and officials is being ascertained—(KNO)