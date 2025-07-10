ACB arrests Patwari for demanding and accepting bribe in Ramban

Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a revenue official in a bribery case in Pogal Paristan area of Ramban district on Thursday.

A spokesperson said that Jammu & Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint alleging therein that the complainant applied for the correction of the name of his father that was entered wrong in the revenue records in the office of Tehsildar Ukhral. The Tehsildar directed Patwari Muzamil Salam of Patwar Halqa Pogal Paristan for doing the needful. The concerned Patwari demanded ₹20,000 from the complainant for making the necessary changes however after negotiations the Patwari agreed to do the needful for ₹2500.

Since the complainant didn’t want to pay bribe, he approached ACB for taking legal action against the accused public servant under law. On receipt of a complaint, a discreet verification was conducted, which confirms the demand of bribe by the public servant. Accordingly, case FIR No.03/2025 u/s 7 of PC Act 1988 (as amended in 2018) was registered in PS ACB Doda and investigation taken-up.

During the course of investigation, a trap team headed by Gazetted Rank Officer was constituted. The team laid a successful trap and accused public servant Muzamil Salam S/o Salam Ud Din Shah R/o Kaskoot, Tehsil Banihal, District Ramban presently posted as Patwari, Patwar Halqa Pogal Paristan, District Ramban was caught red handed while demanding and accepting of bribe ₹2500 from the complainant in presence of independent witnesses.

The accused was arrested on spot by the ACB team after following the due procedure of law. The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses associated with the trap team.

Further investigation of the instant case is going on.