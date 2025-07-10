BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

ACB arrests Patwari for demanding and accepting bribe in Ramban

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a revenue official in a bribery case in Pogal Paristan area of Ramban district on Thursday.

A spokesperson said that Jammu & Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint alleging therein that the complainant applied for the correction of the name of his father that was entered wrong in the revenue records in the office of Tehsildar Ukhral. The Tehsildar directed Patwari Muzamil Salam of Patwar Halqa Pogal Paristan for doing the needful. The concerned Patwari demanded ₹20,000 from the complainant for making the necessary changes however after negotiations the Patwari agreed to do the needful for ₹2500.

Since the complainant didn’t want to pay bribe, he approached ACB for taking legal action against the accused public servant under law. On receipt of a complaint, a discreet verification was conducted, which confirms the demand of bribe by the public servant. Accordingly, case FIR No.03/2025 u/s 7 of PC Act 1988 (as amended in 2018) was registered in PS ACB Doda and investigation taken-up.

During the course of investigation, a trap team headed by Gazetted Rank Officer was constituted. The team laid a successful trap and accused public servant Muzamil Salam S/o Salam Ud Din Shah R/o Kaskoot, Tehsil Banihal, District Ramban presently posted as Patwari, Patwar Halqa Pogal Paristan, District Ramban was caught red handed while demanding and accepting of bribe ₹2500 from the complainant in presence of independent witnesses.

The accused was arrested on spot by the ACB team after following the due procedure of law. The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses associated with the trap team.

Further investigation of the instant case is going on.

NIT Srinagar, SKIMS ink MoU to develop AI tools for early disease detection and treatment
“Didn’t finish well”: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on 23-run loss against England
CS holds interaction with RTI/Social Activists both at Sgr & Jmu
Recruitment for 20,000 posts in Administration will be advertised in 3-4 months: LG Sinha
J&K DGP extends greetings on the auspicious occasions of Nauroz, 1st Navratra
Share This Article
Previous Article SANJY 2025: J&K Traffic Police Issues Traffic advisory for Jammu -Srinagar NHW, Other Key Routes 
Next Article MLA Tanvir Sadiq releases Rs 300 lakh for major development works in Zadibal constituency
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

LG Sinha congratulates Jammu’s Rajat Charak for winning Gold at Wushu Asia Cup in China
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News Sports
Mutual tourism growth possible between J&K and West Bengal: CM Omar Abdullah 
Developing Story Jammu and Kashmir News Kashmir Tourism
Indian Army launches Radio Kangan 88.4 FM in Ganderbal to connect, empower local youth
Breaking Kashmir
Three gamblers arrested in Pampore, stake money seized: Police
Breaking