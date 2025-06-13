ACB arrests Patwari for accepting bribe of Rs 5000

Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday said to have trapped and arrested a Patwari from Halqa Dhara, tehsil Mandi District Poonch for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 5000.

In a statement issued to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), a spokesman said that Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint alleging therein that complainant was in need of revenue record i.e. attested copies of Khasra Girdwari of his land situated in Village Dhara for which he already applied via online mode on 26.04.2025 but Patwari Mohd. Jameel was demanding a bribe for providing the attested copies of the same.

“Since, the complainant didn’t want to pay a bribe and he approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau for taking legal action against the accused public servants under law,” the spokesman added.

On receipt of the complaint, a discreet verification was conducted, which confirms the demand of bribe by the public servant and accordingly, a case under FIR number 02/2025 under section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 was registered in Police Station ACB Rajouri and investigation taken up, the statement reads.

“During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted. The team laid a successful trap and the accused public servant was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe amount of Rs 5,000 from the complainant in the presence of independent witnesses. The accused person was arrested on the spot by the ACB team after following the due process of law,” it added.

Subsequently, the spokesman said that a search was also conducted in the residential house the accused Mohd. Jameel, Patwari situated at Poonch, adding that further investigation of the instant case is going on—(KNO)