ACB arrests Patwari for accepting bribe in Kulgam

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday said to have trapped and arrested a Patwari from Patwar Halqa Banimulla, Kulgam for demanding and accepting bribe.

A Spokesperson said that Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau received a written complaint, alleging therein that complainant had submitted an application in tehsil Office Pahloo, Kulgam, requesting therein for obtaining permission for cutting of walnut trees, which are situated in the land of complainant.

“Tehsil Office Pahloo, Kulgam forwarded his application to concerned Patwari for report. When the complainant approached the Patwari of Patwar Halqa Banimulla, the Patwari demanded Rs 23000 as bribe from the complainant in lieu of providing favourable report,” he said.

The complainant chose not to pay bribe and instead approached Anti-Corruption Bureau for taking legal action against the Patwari as provided under law. On receipt of the complaint, a discreet verification was conducted which confirmed the demand by the said patwari and accordingly Case FIR No. 02/2025 u/s 7 of P/C Act 1988 was registered in PS ACB Anantnag and investigation was taken up, it added.

During the course of investigation a trap team was constituted. The team laid a successful trap and caught the patwari Mushtaq Ahmad Khatana S/o Mohd Ayoub Khatana R/o Kraloo Kund Kulgam red handed while demanding and accepting bribe. He was arrested on spot by the ACB team. The bribe amount was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses associated with the trap team.

Subsequently, the search of residential house of the accused Patwari has been carried out in presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses, the statement reads, adding that further investigation of the instant case is going on.

