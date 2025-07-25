ACB arrests Patwari for accepting bribe in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday said to trapped and arrested a Patwari from Patwar Halqa Dansal, Jammu for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 20,000.

A spokesman in a statement issued to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint alleging therein that public servant namely Chuni Lal, Patwari Patwar Halqa Dansal, demanded illegal gratification from the complainant for providing demarcation report.

“The accused Chuni Lal, Patwari, Patwar Halqa Dansal, demanded the bribe amounting to Rs 1,00,000 from the complainant for providing report of demarcation and after negotiation, the accused Chuni Lal has agreed to receive Rs 75,000 and demanded 1st installment of Rs 25,000 as bribe. However, the complainant could not arrange Rs 25,000 as 1st installment and instead he managed to arrange Rs 20,000 only,” the spokesman said.

“Since, the complainant didn’t want to pay a bribe he approached ACB for taking legal action against the accused public servant under law,” he added.

On receipt of the complaint, a discreet verification was conducted, which corroborated the demand of bribe by the public servant concerned and accordingly, a case FIR No. 15/2025 U/S 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 was registered in Police Station ACB Jammu and investigation taken up, he said.

“During the course of investigation, a trap team headed by Gazetted rank officer was constituted. The team laid a successful trap and accused public servant was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe amount of Rs 20,000 from the complainant in the presence of independent witnesses. The accused was arrested on the spot by the ACB team after following due process of law. The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses associated with the trap team,” the spokesman added.

“Moreover, searches were also conducted in the office and in-laws house of the accused in presence of independent witnesses and Magistrates,” ACB said, adding that further investigation of the instant case is going on—(KNO)