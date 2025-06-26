ACB Arrests Mineral Supervisor of G&M Dept for Accepting Bribe

Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday said to have trapped and arrested a Mineral Supervisor of Geology and Mining department for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 15,000.

As per a statement issued to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau received a written complaint alleging that Basharat Habib, Mineral Supervisor in the Geology & Mining Department, was demanding a bribe for allowing the lifting of minor minerals (sand).

“On receipt of the complaint, a discreet verification was conducted, which confirms the demand of bribe by the public servant concerned and accordingly, a case FIR number 11/2025 U/S 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended) was registered in Police Station ACB Srinagar and investigation was taken up,” the statement added.

“During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted. The team laid a successful trap and the accused public servant was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe amount of Rs 15,000 from the complainant in the presence of independent witnesses. The accused was taken into custody on the spot.”

It is pertinent to mention here that just two days earlier, another official of the same department was caught red-handed by ACB while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in the Safapora area, it reads, adding that further investigation of the instant case is going on—(KNO)