ACB arrests Junior official of JDA for demanding and accepting bribe of ₹10,000

Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint alleging therein that public servant namely Kewal Krishan, Junior official of Jammu Development Authority(JDA) demanded illegal gratification from the complainant for allowing further construction of the double storey building at Ballain Domana, Jammu.

The accused had demanded a bribe of ₹20,000 from the complainant for allowing further construction of the double storey building at Ballain Domana, Jammu and has agreed to receive 1st installment amounting ₹10,000 out of demanded bribe. Since, the complainant didn’t want to pay bribe and he approached Anti-Corruption Bureau for taking legal action against the accused public servant under law.

On receipt of the complaint, a discreet verification was conducted, which corroborates the demand of bribe by the public servant concerned and accordingly, a case FIR No. 14/2025 U/S 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 was registered in Police Station ACB Jammu and investigation taken up.

During the course of investigation, a trap team headed by Gazetted rank officer was constituted. The team laid a successful trap and accused public servant was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe amount of ₹10,000 from the complainant in the presence of independent witnesses. The accused was arrested on the spot by the ACB team after following due process of law. The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses associated with the trap team. Moreover, search is being conducted in the residential house of the accused situated in Flore Haramkund Gajansoo, Tehsil Marh, District Jammu in presence of independent witness and Magistrate

Further investigation of the instant case is going on.