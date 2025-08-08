ACB arrests Jr. Assistant in ACR Rajouri’s office for accepting bribe 

Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday said to have trapped and arrested a Jr. Assistant in the office of ACR Rajouri for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 4000.

Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint alleging therein that complainant has to register 03 marlas of land in his name in the office of ACR Rajouri for which he had submitted the file with the concerned clerk having additional charge of Jr. Asstt. Sub Registar Rajouri namely Umar Nawaz but he demanded bribe of Rs 15,000 for the same. Subsequently, the said demand was negotiated to Rs 4,000, a spokesman said in a statement issued to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO).

“Since the complainant is a poor person and did not want to give illegal gratification to the above named Junior Assistant/Clerk, he approached ACB for taking legal action against the accused public servant. Accordingly, case FIR no. 04/2025 u/s 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) was registered in ACB Police Station Rajouri and investigation taken up,” the statement reads.

During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted, he said, adding that the team laid a successful trap and caught the accused public servant Umar Nawaz S/o Naseer Hussain R/o Saaz, Tehsil Thanamandi presently posted as Jr. Assistant in the office of Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Rajouri (Nazir Section) with additional charge of Jr. Asstt. Sub-Registrar, Rajouri red handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 4000.

“The accused was arrested on the spot by the ACB team after following due process of law. The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses associated with the trap team.”

Subsequently, the ACB stated that searches were also conducted in the residential house of the accused at Thanamandi, Rajouri, adding that further investigation of the instant case is going on—(KNO)