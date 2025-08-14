ACB arrests JE RDD for accepting bribe of Rs 20,000 in Shopian 

Jammu & Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday said to have trapped and arrested Aamir Farooq Sheikh, Junior Engineer of Rural Development Department, Shopian for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 20,000.

In a statement issued here, a spokesperson said that Jammu & Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau received a written complaint alleging that payment of Rs 7.5 lakh, pertaining to works executed by the complainant, was pending with the Rural Development Department, Shopian. The accused JE allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 for facilitating the release of the said payment.

“The complainant, unwilling to pay the bribe, approached ACB to take legal action. After discreet verification, FIR No. 04/2025 under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, was registered at Police Station ACB Anantnag, and investigation was initiated,” the statement reads.

A trap team, along with independent witnesses, was constituted to carry forward the investigation, it reads, adding that during the operation, the accused JE was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe amount of Rs 20,000, which was recovered from his possession in the presence of witnesses. He was arrested on the spot.

“Immediately after registration of the FIR, searches were conducted at his residential premises in Kachdoora, Shopian, and Kanipora, Nowgam, Srinagar. The searches were ongoing at the time of filing this report. Further investigation is in progress,” the statement concludes.