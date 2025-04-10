ACB arrests Girdawar, Lumberdar with Rs 20,000 bribe red-handed in Srinagar

Anti Corruption Bureau on Thursday trapped and arrested Ayaz Ahmad Hurra, Girdawar, Chatabal, Srinagar and Rafiq Ahmad, Lumberdar, Halqa Habakadal, Srinagar red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe of ₹20,000.

A Spokesperson said that Anti Corruption Bureau received a written complaint alleging therein that Ayaz Ahmad Hurra, Girdawar, Chatabal, Srinagar who is holding additional charge of Patwari Halqa Habakadal and Halqa Shivpora is demanding ₹50,000 as bribe in lieu of issuance of revenue extracts required for sale deed of an old house located at Mandir Bagh, Srinagar.

As per the complaint, the complainant was forced to pay ₹30,000 a few days ago and remaining ₹20,000 was asked to be paid today in order to receive the requisite documents. The bribe demand was communicated through Lamberdar (tout) Rafiq Ahmad who was acting in connivance with the Girdawar.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached ACB Srinagar and submitted a written complaint, requesting legal action against the accused public servants. Upon receipt of the complaint, a pre-trap verification was conducted, which established the demand of bribe, accordingly a Case FIR No.06/2025 U/S 7 PC Act 1988 and 61(2) BNS was registered Police Station ACB Srinagar and investigation was taken up.

During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted which laid a successful trap and caught the accused public servant Ayaz Ahmad Hurra, Girdwar Chatabal (holding additional charge of Patwari Halaqa Habakadal and Halqa Shivpora Srinagar)red-handed while demanding and accepting ₹20,000 as bribe from the complainant through Mohammad Rafiq Sheikh, Lumberdar.

After completing all Legal formalities, both the accused Public Servants were taken into custody.

Further investigation of the instant case is going on.