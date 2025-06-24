ACB arrests Geology & Mining official while accepting bribe of ₹10,000 in Ganderbal 

Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau received a written complaint, alleging demand of bribe by an official namely Gh Mustafa (D.H), in-charge of the area, Geology and Mining Department Ganderbal.

According to a statement issued here, The complainant, who owns a JCB machine, stated that he had approached the concerned official for guidance regarding the legal formalities for lifting soil from a particular land. Instead of providing proper legal assistance, the said official allegedly told the complainant to avoid the lengthy formalities and demanded a bribe of ₹20,000 for granting unofficial permission to lift the soil for three days. He further demanded ₹10,000 as an advance payment.

Acting on the complaint, the ACB conducted a discreet verification through a designated officer. The verification report confirmed the allegations and substantiated that the public servant had indeed demanded illegal gratification.

On the basis of the complaint and verification report, a case FIR No. 10/2025 under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended) was registered at Police Station ACB Srinagar. Subsequently, a trap team was constituted, and a successful trap was laid.

During the trap operation, the accused public servant was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting ₹10,000 from the complainant. He was immediately apprehended on the spot.

Further investigation in the matter is ongoing.