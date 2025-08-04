ACB arrests ASI of Railway Protection Force Jammu for accepting bribe

J&K Anti Corruption Bureau on Monday trapped and arrested ASI Mohd Akram Choudhary of Railway Protection Force Jammu for demanding and accepting bribe of ₹20000.

A Spokesperson said that Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint alleging therein that public servant, namely, ASI Mohd Akram Choudhary, posted in Railway Protection Force Jammu, demanded illegal gratification from the complainant.

The accused ASI Mohd Akram Choudhary of Railway Protection Force, Jammu, demanded the bribe amounting to ₹1,00,000 from the complainant on the pretext of not arresting and involving the complainant in a theft case registered by RPF during the investigation of which the RPF team had visited the scrap shop of complainant. However, after negotiation, the said accused public servant has agreed to receive ₹50,000 from the complainant and demanded 1st installment of ₹20,000.

Since, the complainant didn’t want to pay bribe, he approached Anti Corruption Bureau for taking legal action against the accused public servant under law. On receipt of the complaint, a discreet verification was conducted, which corroborated the demand of bribe by the public servant concerned and accordingly, a case FIR No. 16/2025 U/s 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 was registered in Police Station ACB Jammu and investigation taken up.

During the course of investigation, a trap team headed by Gazetted rank officer was constituted. The team laid a successful trap and accused public servant was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe amount of ₹20,000 from the complainant in the presence of independent witnesses. The accused was arrested on the spot by the ACB team after following due process of law. The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses associated with the trap team. Moreover, search is also conducted in the residential house of the accused public servant in presence of independent witness and Magistrate.

Further investigation of the instant case is going on.