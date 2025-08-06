Absence of footbridge outside children’s hospital puts lives at risk

Srinagar, Aug 05: The absence of an overhead footbridge outside Children’s Hospital in Bemina has become a growing safety concern for hundreds of patients and their attendants, who are forced to navigate a busy and dangerous stretch of the highway to reach the facility.Situated along the Srinagar Bypass, the 500-bed hospital, which was shifted from Sonawar to Bemina in 2022, witnesses a heavy influx of patients from across Kashmir. Despite this, the stretch outside the hospital lacks basic pedestrian infrastructure like an overhead walkway or a zebra crossing, making access not only difficult but dangerous.Attendants, many of whom are carrying sick children, have no choice but to rush across the highway, dodging high-speed vehicles in an attempt to reach the hospital. “Last week, my 5-year-old son fell ill, and I had to carry him in my arms to get him to the hospital. Trying to cross the highway felt like a nightmare,” said Naseer Wani, a concerned father. “I had to wait for a moment when there were fewer vehicles, but it was still a gamble. Every time a car or bus sped by, I feared for our safety. It’s terrifying to think that I’m not the only one facing this.” Many attendants echo Wani’s concerns, saying they are often left to guess when it’s safe to cross. “There’s no clear pedestrian path. People are just waiting for a break in traffic,” said Shakeel Ahmad, a resident of Natipora.The risks are further compounded by the necessity of carrying medical files, medicines, and other personal belongings while navigating the highway. “It’s physically exhausting and mentally stressful,” said Zahoor Mir, a regular visitor to the hospital. “Every crossing feels like a potential danger.”The issue has already led to fatal accidents. In 2023, two people tragically lost their lives after being struck by an ambulance near the hospital. In another incident that year, a woman was killed after being hit by a speeding biker, further underscoring the dangers faced by pedestrians on a daily basis.“How many more lives must be lost before the government takes action?” asked Parvaiz Malik, a local resident. Many fear another tragedy is inevitable unless the issue is addressed immediately.Emergency vehicles also face challenges. Due to the highway divider, ambulances often have to travel nearly two kilometres ahead to take a U-turn before they can reach the hospital gate, wasting valuable time in critical situations. Doctors at the hospital have expressed concerns over the impact on patient care. “Timely access is critical in paediatrics. Any delay can affect treatment outcomes. This is not just an infrastructure gap — it’s a healthcare barrier,” said a senior doctor, requesting anonymity.“There is a strong case for a foot-over bridge outside the hospital,” said Tanvir Iqbal, a frequent visitor. “If such facilities exist outside JVC or the Government College for Women on MA Road, why not here?” Responding to the growing concerns, Ashaq Ganaie, Xen R&B Bemina, acknowledged the issue, stating, “The department is fully aware of the difficulties faced by patients and visitors. We understand the urgency and are actively working on a solution. A tender for the foot-over bridge construction has already been floated. If all goes as planned, the bridge is expected to be completed and open to the public by next year.” As authorities work towards a solution, the hope remains that the foot-over bridge will soon provide safe passage for patients and attendants. Until then, crossing the highway remains a risky endeavour for all.