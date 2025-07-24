ABRS delegation calls on LG Sinha

Srinagar, July 23: A delegation of Akhil Bharat Rachnatmak Samaj (ABRS) led by its national president Bibhuti Kumar Mishra called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today.

The members of the delegation apprised the Lieutenant Governor on the ongoing Jai Jagat Karuna Yatra which aimed at spreading the message of peace and unity. They also put forth various important issues pertaining to youth empowerment and revitalizing the Gandhian mission in the Union Territory.