Abdullah urges youth to embrace Muharram’s message of sacrifice

Srinagar, Jun 26: On the occasion of the beginning of the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram, National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah called on the people, especially the younger generation, to reflect on the powerful messages of peace, harmony, perseverance, and piety that this revered month embodies.

In his message, Dr Farooq said, “Muharram stands not only as the first month of the Islamic calendar but as a timeless reminder of sacrifice, unity, and moral fortitude. This sacred month calls upon us to renew our commitment to the values of peace and mutual respect. As we commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and others, we must embrace their unwavering principles of courage, resilience, and piety.”

Elaborating on the historical significance of Muharram, the NC chief said, “It is during this month that Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), made the ultimate sacrifice at the Battle of Karbala. His life and death stand as a beacon for all who seek truth and righteousness. His sacrifice teaches us that standing up for what is right, even in the face of immense adversity, is the essence of faith.”

Dr Abdullah further urged the youth to learn from the virtues of Imam Hussain (AS) and incorporate his lessons into their lives. “Muharram reminds us of the importance of staying true to our moral compass, no matter the challenges we may face in life,” he added.

Meanwhile, the party’s Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, along with MP Srinagar Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and senior leader Aga Syed Mehmood, emphasised the need for the divisional administration to ensure the provision of effective arrangements and civic amenities for the devotees at all Imambargahs.