Abdullah reaffirms NC’s principled commitment to minority rights

Srinagar, Aug 11: A delegation from the International Sikh Federation (Punjab), led by Major Singh Khalsa, met National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Monday here. The meeting was facilitated by Sardar J.S. Azad, Convenor of the NC Minority Wing.During the interaction, the delegation brought to the fore several pressing issues concerning the Sikh community in Jammu and Kashmir. They emphasised the need for sustained efforts to safeguard the Sikh community’s interests and shared details of the Federation’s ongoing initiatives focused on community empowerment and upliftment, the NC said in a statement issued here.Dr Abdullah gave the delegation a patient hearing, expressing solidarity with the concerns raised. Reaffirming the National Conference’s longstanding and principled commitment to minority rights, the NC chief highlighted the importance of unity in diversity and the foundational values enshrined in the party’s “Naya Kashmir Manifesto” and constitution. “J&K National Conference has always upheld an inclusive vision for Jammu and Kashmir, where every community, regardless of its size, is respected, heard, and protected,” he said.The former J&K CM assured the delegation that the party, under the leadership of Omar Abdullah, remains fully committed to safeguarding the interests of all communities, with a particular focus on religious minorities such as the Sikh community.He assured the delegation of continued engagement and support and pledged to raise their concerns at all appropriate platforms. Also present during the meeting were Additional General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal and Provincial President Showkat Mir.