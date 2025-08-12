Politics

Abdullah reaffirms NC’s principled commitment to minority rights

RK News
RK News
2 Min Read

Srinagar, Aug 11: A delegation from the International Sikh Federation (Punjab), led by Major Singh Khalsa, met National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Monday here. The meeting was facilitated by Sardar J.S. Azad, Convenor of the NC Minority Wing.During the interaction, the delegation brought to the fore several pressing issues concerning the Sikh community in Jammu and Kashmir. They emphasised the need for sustained efforts to safeguard the Sikh community’s interests and shared details of the Federation’s ongoing initiatives focused on community empowerment and upliftment, the NC said in a statement issued here.Dr Abdullah gave the delegation a patient hearing, expressing solidarity with the concerns raised. Reaffirming the National Conference’s longstanding and principled commitment to minority rights, the NC chief highlighted the importance of unity in diversity and the foundational values enshrined in the party’s “Naya Kashmir Manifesto” and constitution. “J&K National Conference has always upheld an inclusive vision for Jammu and Kashmir, where every community, regardless of its size, is respected, heard, and protected,” he said.The former J&K CM assured the delegation that the party, under the leadership of Omar Abdullah, remains fully committed to safeguarding the interests of all communities, with a particular focus on religious minorities such as the Sikh community.He assured the delegation of continued engagement and support and pledged to raise their concerns at all appropriate platforms. Also present during the meeting were Additional General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal and Provincial President Showkat Mir.

Uphold party ideology, counter ‘anti-national’ elements: Nadda to BJP MLAs
Sajad Lone calls CM Omar ‘faceless’, alleges political fixing
‘You sent him to jail; we’ll send him to Parliament’: Mehbooba on Parra
Retaining Art 370 wouldn’t have harmed J&K: Muzzafar Baig
BJP’s Thakur slams Karra’s hunger strike as ‘political gimmick’
Share This Article
Previous Article Congress will overcome all hurdles in way of statehood: Nizamudin
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Congress will overcome all hurdles in way of statehood: Nizamudin
Politics
PDP condemns ‘deplorable manhandling’ of JKPCC Chief
Politics
LG’s nomination power undermines democracy in J&K: Tarigami
Politics
BJP’s Er Hussain leads anti-drug drive in Lal Chowk constituency
Politics