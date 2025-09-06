Kashmir

Aatif Qayoom Elected President of Handwara Media Association

RK Online Desk
Handwara, Sep 06: Senior correspondent of Rising Kashmir, Aatif Qayoom, has been elected president of the Handwara Media Association for the second time. Alongside him, Syed Imtiyaz was elected vice president, while Adil Akbar was chosen as general secretary of the body.

The elections were held in Handwara in a smooth and peaceful manner, with all 27 members of the association casting their votes, recording 100 percent polling.

Speaking to the media after his victory, Aatif Qayoom said he would continue working for the betterment of the journalist community in Handwara. He pledged to make every possible effort to strengthen the association and “make Handwara great.”

The newly elected vice president and general secretary also echoed similar views, assuring that they would work collectively for the welfare of the journalist fraternity and for the development of Handwara.

