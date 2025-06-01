AAP stands by broken promise as ‘Yudh Nasheyan Virudh’ goes to drain: Chugh

Jammu, May 31: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary, Tarun Chugh on Saturday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party government for turning its “so-called” ‘War on Drugs’ into yet another theatrical show by Arvind Kejriwal’s PR-driven politics.

Chugh, in a statement issued her,e said, “Today is May 31, 2025 — the very deadline that the AAP government set for making Punjab drug-free. Has the ‘War on Drugs’ really been won, or has it quietly fizzled out like all their other gimmicks?”

He questioned the complete silence of the Bhagwant Mann government on the final day of this grandly branded campaign. “Why is there no official declaration of victory? Why is the government hiding behind numbers and slogans rather than showing real outcomes?”

The BJP leader continued, “If this war has truly been won, the people of Punjab deserve to hear the ‘Victory Declaration’ — not through flashy posters, but directly from the horse’s mouth — Arvind Kejriwal. And if he really has the courage to make that announcement, he must also lead a Victory Parade across Punjab.”

Calling Arvind Kejriwal a “branded On-Bail leader”, Chugh said the entire campaign was nothing more than a political marketing exercise aimed at optics, not outcomes. “Helplines were launched, yatras were held, press conferences were conducted — but the core question remains: Has drug trafficking been eliminated from Punjab, or has it just been whitewashed for headlines?” he said.

He said Punjab’s youth were hoping for justice, not another media event. “The people of Punjab are tired of slogans. They want action. And the BJP will continue to expose these hollow campaigns that exploit their pain for publicity,” Chugh said.