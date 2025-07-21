Jammu, Jul 20: “The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is on the verge of collapse in Punjab due to its lopsided governance and culture of loot,” Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary, Tarun Chugh said on Sunday.In a statement issued here, Chugh said the resignation of Anmol Gagan Maan, former cabinet minister and MLA from Kharar, is just the tip of the iceberg.He said, “This is not the first time that a woman leader has distanced herself from AAP; we all witnessed how AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal was misbehaved with inside the official residence of then Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. More recently, AAP Punjab State Women Wing President Preeti Malhotra also stepped down, citing the party’s apathetic attitude towards the dignity of women. The pattern is clear—AAP has become unsafe and untrustworthy for women leaders, and they are speaking out.” The BJP leader said there is widespread resentment within AAP due to the “dictatorial attitude” of Arvind Kejriwal, who is making the Punjab government dance to his tune.Chugh added that ever since the Bhagwant Mann government took office, it has failed on all fronts, and AAP’s downfall in Punjab is imminent.He also pointed to the suspension of Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh as yet another stark example of internal rebellion and increasing frustration among AAP leaders.Chugh said Kejriwal gave false promises to the people of Punjab and allowed various mafias a free run in the state. “There should be a thorough investigation into Kejriwal’s links with these mafias,” he added.
AAP on verge of collapse in Punjab: Chugh
