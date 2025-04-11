AAP condemns alleged attack on its lone J&K MLA Mehraj Malik

New Delhi, Apr 10: Aam Admi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal highly condemned the alleged attack on its lone Jammu and Kashmri AAP MLA Mehraj Malik.

Criticising the attack on AAP MLA in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Mehraj Malik, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal took to ‘X’ and expressed: “BJP’s attack on Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mehraj Malik is highly condemnable. This shows the BJP’s frustration. Mehraj Malik was only raising questions of the public. BJP cannot stop the voice of the public.”

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh stated on ‘X’ : “BJP leaders are bent on hooliganism in the entire country. Don’t think that Mehraj Malik is the only AAP MLA. He alone is enough to fight the BJP goons.”

Senior AAP leader and Delhi State Unit President Saurabh Bharadwaj took to ‘X’ and stated: “Very shameful conduct by goons of BJP. They cannot stand even one elected MLA of Aam Aadmi Party in J&K Legislative Assembly.”

Earlier on Wednesday, a scuffle broke out in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly following comments made by Mehraj Malik on Hindus, leading to multiple MLAs being marshalled out by officials.

Reportedly, certain Bhartiya Janata Party MLAs objected to alleged comments made by Mehraj Malik, where he claimed that Hindus wear a ’tilak’ but sin all the time.

Reacting to the comments, BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa, who was in the assembly when the scuffle broke out, condemned Malik’s comments.

“Today, he has insulted Hindus; will he do anything he wants? We will protest this, he has insulted Hindus saying that Hindus wear tilak and sin, steal from people, drink alcohol, we will tell him what Hindus do.”

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Mehraj Malik also got into a heated argument with PDP MLA Waheed Parra.”You have been a traitor…he has brought in the mafia. There are so many people outside. Who are these people?” Malik told Para

While talking with reporters, Malik said, “He tells me I have no respect or manners. Will he teach me?”

The AAP MLA further claimed that he had been attacked by BJP workers.