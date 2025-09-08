A Voice for Daughters’ Inheritance

Follow us on

RABIYA BASHIR MIR

When a daughter is born, Islam teaches us to honor her. A goat is sacrificed in her name, while for a son, two goats are sacrificed. This practice is symbolic in nature and carries no implication of inequality. In matters of inheritance, Allah (SWT) has given both son and daughter their rightful share.

From the very first moment, parents cradle her, care for her and pour all their love into raising her. They guide her, protect her and nurture her dreams. Parents try to fulfill her wishes, wipe her tears and celebrate every milestone. She becomes the joy of the household; her laughter brightens the home and her presence enriches the family. Every parent dreams of seeing their daughter settled happily after marriage, hoping she will live with dignity, respect and happiness. She is seen as a source of pride, not only for herself but also for the family, carrying forward its honor and values.

Yet, despite all this love, the same daughter who is cherished as a jewel of the household is often denied her rightful share in the family property. The moment she asks for what is hers by law and religion, society begins to treat her as a burden. Families who once celebrated her presence suddenly see her demand as greed.

A woman I know was married into a poor household. When she approached her brother for her rightful share in their family property, she was met with hostility. They said, “You have only one brother, what will be left for him if we give you anything?” This mindset disregards her rights and the teachings of Islam, turning love and affection into resentment.

Even though there were 30 kanals of land, she was made to beg for just one kanal. Her brother, who was known for his piety, prayed five times a day and guided others on what was right and wrong, completely changed when it came to property. He refused to give her what was due, showing that sometimes even knowledge and religion do not guarantee justice when emotions and greed interfere. She was not asking for more than her right, not even for her full share, yet she was denied. Instead, she was made to feel guilty and relations with her were cut off. If she had demanded her full share, the consequences could have been even worse.

Islam is very clear on this matter. Daughters have a fixed share in inheritance, just like sons. A son receives double the portion of a daughter and a daughter receives her share as commanded by Allah (SWT). This division is a balance ordained by Allah (SWT), considering responsibilities and societal structure and no human has the right to alter it. Who are we, then, to deny what Allah (SWT) Himself has granted? Denying a daughter her right is not only unjust in this world but also a sin for which one will have to answer in the Hereafter.

Have you ever seen a daughter getting her share without even asking? It is extremely rare. Only such parents or brothers who genuinely follow Islam in spirit give daughters their rightful share without hesitation. Most daughters struggle, often facing anger, alienation, or broken ties, simply to claim what is legally and religiously theirs. Many remain silent, suppressing their pain to maintain family ties or avoid confrontation.

Think for a moment, the same daughter who is the life of her family, the one who cares sacrifices and supports her brothers, suddenly becomes unwanted when she asks for her share. She is not asking for charity; she is asking for her right. Yet her own family occupying what belongs to her is a grave injustice. The law of Islam is clear, the son receives his portion, and the daughter receives hers, nothing more, nothing less.

Our daughters are not outsiders. They live with us, share our joys and struggle and are always ready to give their heart and soul for their brothers. They support the household, care for parents in old age and often make personal sacrifices for the family empowerment. But when the time comes for brothers to honor their rights, many daughters are left broken and hurt.

They are our own blood, our own family. Denying them their inheritance is disobedience to Allah (SWT). The Prophet (PBUH) repeatedly emphasized treating daughters with kindness and honor. Giving them their rightful share is a part of that respect. To those who think they are protecting sons’ wealth by denying daughters, pause and reflect: what answer will you give to Allah (SWT) in the Akhirah for withholding what is His command?

It is time that society rises to correct this injustice. Every daughter deserves dignity, respect and justice. Giving her inheritance is not a favour; it is her right. Families who honour this principle set an example for everyone. The true measure of a household’s faith and integrity lies in how daughters are treated, both emotionally and materially.

Religious leaders also bear a responsibility to emphasize this issue and to spread awareness about the Qur’anic injunctions on inheritance, so that no daughter is deprived of what Allah (SWT) has granted her.

(The author is a research scholar at University of Kashmir. Feedback: [email protected])