A phenomenal speech: PM Modi hails Amit Shah’s speech in Rajya Sabha on Op Sindoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning hailed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech in Rajya Sabha and stated he categorically expressed the government’s point of view on key aspects relating to national security and the success of Operation Sindoor.

“A phenomenal speech by Home Minister Amit Shah in the Rajya Sabha. He categorically expressed our government’s point of view on key aspects relating to national security, uprooting terror networks and the success of Operation Sindoor,” PM Modi posted on X, responding to the tweet of Amit Shah, who had shared his speech in Rajya Sabha during a special discussion on India’s military response to the terror attack in Pahalgam.

Shah on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stated that under his leadership, India gave a befitting reply to Pakistan with both an airstrike and a surgical strike and stated that “khauf paida ho gaya (a sense of fear has been instilled)”.

“Earlier, we only kept sending dossiers, but under the leadership of Narendra Modi, we have given a befitting reply to Pakistan with an airstrike and surgical strike. Khauf paida ho gaya hain…” Shah said while addressing the upper house.

Mocking Congress, Shah stated that the party had no right to question the Bharatiya Janata Party about terrorism, blaming Congress’s votebank and appeasement politics as the reason for the spread of terrorism in the country.

“Congress has no right to ask the BJP questions about terrorism. The only reason terrorism spread in the country was because of Congress’s votebank and appeasement politics,” Shah stated.

Shah also stated that the entire country had witnessed how the priority of the Congress party was not national security and ending terrorism, but vote banks and appeasement politics.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rajya Sabha and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge demanded that Prime Minister Modi come to the Rajya Sabha and give a reply on Operation Sindoor after the heated debate in Lok Sabha.

Opposition MPs staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after a heated altercation between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition in the House Mallikarjun Kharge over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s absence during the proceedings. (ANI)