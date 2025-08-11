A Nostalgic Look Back on Matches and Match Boxes over the Centuries

THE FLICKERING FLAMME

Who does not know the match box which has been a part of our life for centuries? whether it is in the kitchen to light the firewood for cooking, lighting a candle, making a bonfire or even lighting a cigarette. In Kashmir the match box industry was initiated by Raja Daya Kishan Koul who served as the finance minister of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir.His brother, Rai Bahadur Hari Kishan Kaul, was the Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir during the rule of Maharaja Hari Singh, the last monarch of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The factory’s existence points to a period of industrial development in the region. The fact that it was the sole factory of its kind in the state highlights its significance. It was located in Kanth Bagh near Baramulla close to theMohura power station, which was one of the first hydropower stations in South Asia. The plant which was a marvel of its time, was severely damaged by devastating floods in 1992, which rendered it defunct.

Let us now dive deeper into the history of Matches and Match boxes.

The quest for a simple way to create fire on demand has a long and fascinating history. While early methods involved friction from rubbing sticks or striking stones, the modern match as we know it began to take shape in the 19th century.The first “friction match” was invented by English chemist John Walker in 1827.

His matches, which he called “Congreves,” were made of a stick coated with a paste of antimony sulphide and potassium chlorate. They ignited when scraped on a piece of sandpaper. However, this early version was not always reliable and had an unpleasant odour. A few years later, in 1831, a French chemist, Charles Sauria, introduced white phosphorus into the match head, which eliminated the smell and made them easier to ignite on any rough surface.

This innovation, however, came with a dark side. White phosphorus was highly toxic, causing a gruesome and often fatal disease known as “phossy jaw” among factory workers resulting from phosphorus necrosis of the jaw. It was also highly combustible, leading to dangerous accidents. This prompted a search for a safer alternative.

The solution came from Swedish chemist Gustaf Erik Pasch, who in 1844, invented the “safety match.” His key innovation was to separate the combustible components. The non-toxic red phosphorus was placed on a specially prepared striking surface on the side of the matchbox, while the match head contained other components like potassium chlorate and antimony sulphide.

The match would only ignite when struck on the specific surface, greatly increasing safety. A glue or binder holds all the chemicals together. Powdered glass or other fillers are often included to add bulk and control the burn rate. The wooden stick is often treated with a chemical like ammonium phosphate to prevent it from glowing after the flame is extinguished (afterglow). It’s also dipped in paraffin wax to help the flame spread easily to the wood.

The Lundström brothers, Carl and Johan, later improved upon Pasch’s patent and commercialized the safety match, making it a household item. This era also saw the rise of matchboxes as a canvas for advertising, with brands using colourful and creative labels to attract customers.

Striking Surface Composition: Red phosphorus: This is the crucial ingredient that initiates the reaction. Powdered glass provides friction when the match is struck, generating the heat needed to start the chemical reaction. binder holds the components onto the striking surface.

When you strike the match head against the box’s striking surface, the friction creates heat. This heat converts a small amount of the red phosphorus on the box into highly reactive white phosphorus vapor. This vapor instantly reacts with the potassium chlorate and sulphur in the match head, causing it to ignite and produce a flame.

Strike-Anywhere Matches:These matches have all the necessary ingredients on the match head itself, allowing them to be lit by striking them on almost any rough surface.

Present-Day Utility: Despite the rise of gas and built-in ignitions for stoves, matches and matchboxes continue to have a variety of uses today.

They are still a common and reliable tool for lighting candles, gas stoves (especially when the built-in ignition fails), fireplaces, and barbecues.Matches, particularly waterproof and windproof varieties, are an essential part of any camping, hiking, or emergency kit. They are a dependable and low-tech way to start a campfire for warmth and cooking.

Matches have a nostalgic and tactile appeal. They are often used for lighting incense or candles in religious and cultural rituals. High-end or decorative matchboxes are also sold as luxury goods or for home decor.The tradition of using matchbooks as a marketing tool continues, with many businesses, restaurants, and hotels offering custom-branded matches. Matchsticks have found a niche in creative projects, from building miniature models and sculptures to being used for puzzles and brain games.

The future of matches is a mix of challenges and opportunities. While their use in some areas has declined, the global matches market is still a multi-million-dollar industry.The biggest competition comes from modern ignition devices, which are often seen as more convenient and safer. However, matches have a few key advantages:

Matches are very inexpensive to produce and buy, making them an affordable fire-starting solution, especially in developing economies.Many matches are made from biodegradable and renewable materials like wood and cardboard, making them an eco-friendlier alternative to single-use plastic lighters.

Matches can work in various conditions, including at higher altitudes where some lighters might fail. They also don’t require maintenance or refuelling.The match industry is adapting to modern trends by focusing on innovation, such as developing more sustainable production methods, creating specialty matches for niche markets (like long-burning or waterproof varieties), and offering attractive and customized packaging.

While matches may no longer be the primary fire-starting tool in every household, their simplicity, reliability, and low cost ensure their continued relevance. Every house hold still keeps a match box handy at least in our houses in the valley especially in the villages. It’s therefore unlikely that the humble match will become completely obsolete, but rather, it will continue to exist as a reliable backup, a nostalgic novelty, and a useful tool in specific contexts.

The Author is Founder Director Gauri Kaul foundation)