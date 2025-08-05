A decade on, Qamarwari-Noorbagh bridge remains stalled

Srinagar, Aug 04: The long-awaited Qamarwari-Noorbagh bridge, also known as the Noor Jahan bridge, remains incomplete despite repeated assurances from officials that it would open soon. Initially scheduled for completion in 2014, the project has been plagued by repeated delays, with the latest deadline promising completion by June this year. Now, as August unfolds, the bridge still stands unfinished, leaving local residents and daily commuters increasingly frustrated.Approved in 2009 and taken up for construction in 2011, the 127-meter-long bridge spans the Jhelum River and aims to connect the densely populated areas of Noorbagh and Qamarwari, providing much-needed relief to the growing traffic congestion in the area. However, over more than a decade, the project has missed multiple deadlines — 2014, 2017, 2018, 2023 — and now 2025 is shaping up to be another lost year.This prolonged delay has severely impacted traffic flow in the area. With no alternative, commuters continue to depend on the adjacent ‘Cement Bridge’, an aging and deteriorating structure riddled with potholes. The bridge is no longer capable of handling the heavy volume of daily vehicles, leading to frequent traffic jams, especially during rush hours.Residents and commuters have expressed growing frustration over the never-ending delays. “This delay has affected our daily lives more than anyone realizes. Roads are broken, and the nearby bridge is crumbling. It feels like the authorities have forgotten about us,” said Shabir Ahmad, a local resident.“Every day, I sit through the same traffic bottleneck with no end in sight,” said Faisal Beigh, a daily commuter. “The bridge was supposed to ease our travel, but instead it has become a symbol of inefficiency.”Some residents say they have lost faith in official assurances. “Honestly, I don’t even believe them anymore,” said Nayeem Dar, another resident. “It’s always ‘soon’ or ‘next month’. People are tired of waiting. It’s hard to believe any deadline now. The ongoing delays have also affected emergency services. Ishfaq Wani, a local resident, expressed his concern, “Ambulances get stuck in traffic jams here, delaying critical medical care. The incomplete bridge isn’t just an inconvenience — it risks lives.” Locals are urging the authorities to expedite construction and complete the remaining work without further delays. “It’s frustrating that such an important project has dragged on for so long. The