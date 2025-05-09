A day before her wedding, Kupwara Bride loses home to shelling

Bisma Nazir was supposed to get married on May 10. Her house was full of wedding decorations, gifts, and dreams. But all of that turned to dust when a mortar shell hit her home in Hajinar village of Karnah during the night.

Bisma was supposed to tie the knot on May 10, but the overnight shelling changed everything. “My house, my dreams, everything is gone,” she said, standing amid the rubble of what was once her decorated home. “We had so many plans for tomorrow, now there’s nothing left.”

Now, instead of celebrating, Bisma is crying outside her damaged house. “My wedding dress is under the broken walls. Everything we prepared is gone,” she said with tears in her eyes.

Her father, Nazir Ahmad Mir, had worked for years to save money for her wedding. He is a poor man who does daily labor to feed his family. “I had planned everything. I wanted to see my daughter happy. But one shell destroyed my house, my dream, and her future,” he said.

Neighbors said that many houses were damaged during the heavy shelling from across the border on Thurusday night. But Bisma’s family was one of the worst affected.

“Uncle Nazir is a kind man. He worked day and night for this wedding. Everyone in the village knew about it. We were all ready to celebrate,” said Abdul Majeed, a local resident. “Now, there is sadness everywhere.”

Locals helped the family clear the debris in the morning. Women from nearby houses came to support Bisma and her mother. “This was supposed to be her happiest day. Now it’s full of pain. We all feel her sorrow,” said Shakeela, a neighbor.

Nazir, who is the only earning member of his family, has been left broken. He not only lost his home but also his peace of mind. “We are poor, but we had dreams. Now we have nothing,” he said.

People in the area are asking the government to help the affected families. “We need support. We are innocent villagers, caught in the middle of violence,” said Sarpanch Ghulam Nabi.

The wedding that was meant to bring joy has turned into heartbreak. In place of music and laughter, there is only silence and sorrow.