“A country like Pakistan thinks terrorism is tourism, this is big threat to world”: PM Modi in Bhuj

Lambasting Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said “a country like Pakistan thinks terrorism is tourism” and it is a big threat for the world.

Addressing a rally here, PM Modi referred to Operation Sindoor, in which India launched precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and PoJK, and said it is a mission to save humanity and end terrorism.

“India believes in tourism. Tourism brings people together. But a country like Pakistan thinks terrorism is tourism. This is a big threat for the world,” PM Modi said.

“Our policy against terrorism is that of zero tolerance. Operation Sindoor made our policy crystal clear. Whoever will make us bleed will see a similar response. At no cost will they be spared. Operation Sindoor is a mission to save humanity and end terrorism… We waited for 15 days to see if Pakistan would take any steps against terrorism, but probably, terrorism is their bread and butter. When they did nothing, I gave our armed forces a free hand,” he added.

Operation Sindoor was launched early on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists.

India subsequently repelled aggression by Pakistan and pounded its airbases.

During his visit to Bhuj, a border district in Gujarat, PM Modi laid foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 53,400 crore.

The projects from the power sector include transmission projects for evacuating renewable power generated in the Khavda Renewable Energy Park, transmission network expansion, ultra super critical thermal power plant unit at Tapi.

These also include projects of Kandla port and multiple road, water and solar projects of the Government of Gujarat.

“Development projects of more than Rs 50000 crores have been inaugurated here today. There was a time when the whole of Gujarat would not see such a huge project announcement, and now a district will benefit from such a huge development work. This project will help make India a blue economy of the world, and also a centre of green energy. I congratulate all of you,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi also recalled his long association with Kutchh, including as Gujarat Chief Minister.

“My relationship with Kutchh has been an old one… People of Kutchh and their self-confidence have always guided me… When the water of Narmada reached Kutchh for the first time, that day was no less than Diwali for Kutchh, and it was an unprecedented celebration… Fortunately, you all gave me a chance to be the reason for this to happen,” he said. (ANI)