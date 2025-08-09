9th August 1953 a ‘black day’ in J&K’s history: Sagar

Srinagar, Aug 08: National Conference (NC) General Secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar on Friday termed the events of 9th August 1953, particularly the “unconstitutional” arrest and ouster of then Prime Minister “Sher-e-Kashmir” Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, as a “black day” in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.Sagar called upon the central government to initiate a new chapter in the relationship between Srinagar and New Delhi – the one based on mutual trust and constitutional guarantees, starting with the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.Reflecting on the historical context, Sagar, in a statement issued here, said, “August 09, 1953 marked the beginning of a prolonged constitutional and political onslaught on Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, a towering symbol of selfless nationalism and patriotism, chose incarceration over submission to the ruling establishment’s efforts to erode Article 370 and install a pliant leadership in Srinagar.”He added, “The illegal and unconstitutional arrest of a sitting Prime Minister left a deep scar on the collective psyche of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, a wound that continues to remain unhealed. Had this political coup not taken place, the region may have been spared the decades of turmoil and loss that followed.”Sagar reaffirmed that the National Conference remains committed to protecting and preserving the unique political and cultural identity of Jammu and Kashmir. He said the events of 1953 created a trust deficit between Srinagar and New Delhi, one that has only deepened over time.”Despite numerous sacrifices made by NC to bridge this gap, successive governments in New Delhi continued to view Jammu and Kashmir solely through a security-centric lens,” he said.Calling for a reset in Centre-J&K relations, the NC leader said, “The current government has an opportunity to take a historic step towards healing and reconciliation by fulfilling its commitment to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. This would mark the beginning of a much-needed journey toward rights restoration, justice, and mutual respect.”