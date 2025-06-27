95% of cybercrime cases in J&K involve Bank fraud, 12% linked to child exploitation, sextortion: SSP CICE

Jammu and Kashmir’s Crime Investigation Centre for Excellence chief, SSP Mohammad Yaseen Kichloo, on Friday said that 95% of cybercrime cases reported in the J&K involve bank fraud, while 12% are related to child exploitation, sextortion, and other forms of digital abuse.

Addressing a press conference, Kichloo said that most cyber fraud cases involve either financial theft or personal exploitation. “In 95% of the cases, bank accounts are drained. In 12%, we see instances of child exploitation, sexual harassment, or sextortion.”

He also said that cybercrime is becoming a serious threat, with evolving techniques targeting people through social engineering, malware, and even fake job offers. He urged the public to remain alert, avoid sharing sensitive information, and report suspicious activity to cyber police.

Kichloo said cybercrime is a growing concern, and while the Crime Department is actively investigating and responding, more public awareness is crucial. “The common people may not be fully aware of the risks they face in the digital world. That is why I’ve come here from Jammu to raise awareness,” he said.

“Cybercrime has become a science in itself, and the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has taken a great initiative by sanctioning cyber police stations in every district. These stations are also supported by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA),” he added.

He said there is rise in “digital arrest” frauds where people receive fake calls impersonating police officers or government officials, telling them they are under investigation or their family members are in trouble. “Recently, a few teachers in Kashmir were targeted through such digital arrest calls on WhatsApp. Thankfully, they contacted us, and we saved them from being trapped,” he said.

“Such fraudsters use uniforms and official language to scare the victims. They pose as CBI officers, police, judges, or even bank officials. People should not fall for these tactics or share any personal details,” the SSP said.

Kichloo said that the cybercrime unit has developed a mechanism to recover stolen money if reported within the “golden hour” immediately after the fraud occurs. “If someone contacts us within that golden hour, we can freeze the fraudulent transaction. Last year, we recovered nearly Rs 7 crore and returned it to people’s accounts,” he said.

Emphasizing digital hygiene, he said people often neglect basic safety settings. “You can enable two-factor authentication on WhatsApp for extra protection. Many people don’t know this and later report their WhatsApp being hacked,” he said.

He added that even with all passwords and OTP protection, it’s the human brain that gets compromised when someone unknowingly shares their OTP or PIN with a fraudster. “Never share your OTP or PIN, even if someone claims your Amazon parcel has arrived and asks for it. These are social engineering tricks,” he said.

He also warned about Facebook cloning, where fraudsters copy someone’s profile picture and details, then send friend requests to contacts and trick them into sending money.

“People use high-pixel profile pictures and accept random friend requests. This allows fraudsters to easily clone accounts,” he said.

Speaking on newer threats, the SSP said that cybercriminals are now embedding malware into photos and PDF files. “You might receive a photo asking if you recognize a missing person. That image might contain malware or a virus that gets downloaded to your phone and compromises your data,” he said.

This technique is called steganography, where malicious code is hidden in a file that appears innocent. “Once you click on it, your phone’s gallery, apps, and bank details can be compromised,” he added.

He also warned against clicking on suspicious PDFs, even if they appear to come from trusted sources like offices or colleagues. “Cyber fraudsters are now using such tactics to infect your device,” he said.

Speaking on two alarming cybercrime trends namely Pig Butchering and Cyber Slavery, SSP said that these are becoming very common in Kashmir. “In cyber slavery, children and youth are lured through fake placement agencies promising jobs abroad. They are taken to borders of countries like Cambodia or Myanmar, where they are locked in rooms and forced to run cyber scams,” he said.

He appealed to parents and children to verify all job and placement agencies before trusting them. “Otherwise, your child may become a victim of cyber slavery. These are real threats, and cases are being reported in J&K,” he said.

He warned people against charging their phones at public charging stations such as airports or restaurants. “Hackers can compromise your phone even through a charger. Always carry a power bank and be cautious when giving your phone for scanning or photocopying,” he said.

He further cautioned against sharing personal mobile numbers and email IDs at restaurants or during online transactions. “These details are often used by cybercriminals to launch targeted attacks,” he said.

Speaking about the increasing number of sextortion cases, where victims receive unexpected WhatsApp or Messenger video calls. “If answered, the fraudster on the other side posing as a semi-nude or nude girl or boy records the call and later blackmails the victim, threatening to post it online or send it to family members,” the SSP said.

“This is not the fault of the victim. But out of fear, people often end up paying money to the blackmailers. In such cases, don’t panic. Immediately call 1930 or inform the nearest cyber police station,” he said.

Concluding with a message of reassurance, SSP said. “You are not alone. The cyber police are with you 24/7. If you face any problem, reach out to us through helpline 1930 or visit your nearest cyber police station.”

He added that cybercrime awareness is a top priority of the department, and under the guidance of the DGP, police are committed to being people-friendly and responsive.

“Through this awareness, we want to protect every citizen from cyber fraud. Your safety is our responsibility,” the SSP said.(KNS)