9000 evacuated in Budgam, situation under control: Div Com Kashmir

Says weather improving, water level in Jhelum receding

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, on Thursday said that nearly 9,000 people have been evacuated from affected areas in Budgam as a precautionary measure following a breach in the Jhelum embankment.

He also urged people not to panic, assuring that the situation is under control as water level is receding.

“Some areas of Budgam were inundated, but as a precautionary measure, we carried out evacuations last night itself. Around 9,000 people were safely shifted to avoid any loss of life,” Garg told reporters, per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO).

The Divisional Commissioner said weather conditions have improved since last night and water level at key spots including Sangam and Ram Munshi Bagh are gradually decreasing.

He added that preventive evacuations are also being carried out in parts of Srinagar, especially low-lying areas like Lasjan.

“SDRF, NDRF and other rescue teams are on the ground. We are personally monitoring the situation to ensure coordination. The support from people has been commendable, and regular advisories are being issued so that no one suffers any loss,” he said.

Garg further said the Irrigation and Flood Control Department is continuously working to strengthen the Jhelum embankments and is on standby to address any weak spots. “Wherever required, teams are taking measures to reduce the pressure of water,” he added.

He stressed that essential supplies including food, power and connectivity remain unaffected across the Valley. “There is no need for panic. My request to people is to stay calm, follow advisories, and in case of any emergency, contact the district administration on the numbers already circulated,” Garg said—(KNO)

