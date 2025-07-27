86 years of gallantry and glory: CRPF celebrates 87th Raising Day

India’s largest and oldest paramilitary force, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), celebrated its 87th Raising Day on Sunday, marking 86 years of unparalleled service, gallantry, and dedication to the nation.

The commemorative event was held at the Shaurya Officers’ Institute in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, with Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Continuing its proud tradition of honouring valour, the Union Home Secretary presented Gallantry Medals to 27 brave personnel and family members of three martyrs.

The 30 Gallantry Medal recipients included 17 awardees recognised for their courage in Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) affected states such as Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, and 13 personnel lauded for their heroic action against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a solemn tribute to the fallen soldiers, CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh, accompanied by senior officers, laid a wreath at the National Police Memorial, saluting the 2,268 CRPF martyrs who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Reflecting on the CRPF’s glorious legacy, DG Singh recalled landmark battles such as the Battle of Hot Springs (1959) against Chinese forces and the Battle of Sardar Post (1965) where two CRPF companies valiantly repelled a full brigade of the Pakistan Army, inflicting significant casualties.

He also emphasised the organisation’s commitment to transparency, highlighting that nearly 100 per cent of transfers up to the rank of Deputy Commandant are now being processed through the SANTOS App. Additionally, he underlined the CRPF’s focus on family welfare, noting MoUs signed with premier institutions for higher education, including engineering and medical colleges, to benefit the force’s families.

Beyond national security, CRPF jawans have also excelled in sports, bringing laurels to the force. Over the past year, CRPF athletes have won 56 Gold, 48 Silver, and 70 Bronze Medals at various national and international events.

In his address, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan lauded the CRPF’s multifaceted roles, hailing its long-standing commitment to maintaining peace in Jammu & Kashmir, the North East, and its recent successes in Chhattisgarh.

He particularly noted the establishment of 149 Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) in Maoist-dominated regions, a move that has significantly curtailed Naxalite activity.

He described the CRPF as a true “trouble-shooter”, praising its critical contributions in disaster response, counter-insurgency, law and order management, and election duties across the country. (ANI)