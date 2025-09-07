80% water supply restored in Jammu: Officials

Follow us on

Jammu, Sept 06: With the significant improvement in the water supply situation across Jammu city, private water tankers have been permitted to resume independent operations with immediate effect, officials said.

According to a statement issued here, the services of private water tankers had earlier been placed under the regulatory control of the Jal Shakti (Public Health Engineering – PHE) Department, following directives issued by the Jal Shakti Minister, Javed Ahmed Rana, in response to a severe water shortage affecting several parts of the district.

This temporary measure was aimed at ensuring equitable distribution, price regulation and uninterrupted access to safe drinking water for all residents during the crisis, officials said.

With the dedicated and coordinated efforts of the Jal Shakti Department, supported by district authorities and ground staff, normal water supply has now been restored in approximately 80% of the affected areas.

In the remaining localities, alternative arrangements—including deployment of water tankers, borewell supplies and temporary water stations—are in place and functioning efficiently to meet public demand, officials revealed.

Javed Rana has lauded the cooperation extended by private water suppliers during the period of regulation and acknowledged their contribution in stabilising the situation during this critical phase.

As private operators resume their services, they are expected to operate in accordance with applicable guidelines, safety protocols and quality standards.

The Government will continue to closely monitor the water supply scenario to ensure there is no disruption or exploitation of services, officials said.