8 injured in Tempo-Truck collision near Sonamarg

At least eight people, including tourists, were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck near Sonamarg on Sunday, officials said.

They said the vehicle was on its way from Ladakh to Srinagar when the accident occurred.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that a tempo bearing registration number JK11G-8283, coming from Ladakh towards Srinagar, collided head-on with another vehicle, leaving eight persons wounded.

He said the injured were immediately shifted to PHC Sonamarg for treatment, where doctors confirmed that all of them were stable. However, few of the injured were referred to SKIMS Srinagar for specialized treatment.

The injured were later identified as Aman Bharooaj (32), son of Ram Chandra Pd Singh, resident of Bihar; Nishit Kumar (32), son of Vijay Kumar, resident of Bihar; Smita (30), daughter of Sanjay Kumar, resident of Bihar; and Aditi Indran (30), daughter of Raju Kumar Indrani, resident of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Dimple Mehta (30), daughter of Sunil Kumar Mehta, resident of Bihar; Apurva Bardahn (32), son of Ajay Kumar Singh, resident of Bihar; along with the driver, Imran Ahmad (27), son of Ghulam Mohammad Rather, resident of Doda, and his conductor, Taufiq Umer (21), son of Farooq Ahmad, resident of Doda.

Meanwhile, Police have taken up investigation into the matter—(KNO)