8 High Court Judges’ visit rekindles Kashmir’s tourism spirit

In a morale-boosting gesture for Kashmir’s tourism sector, eight Judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, accompanied by their families, are currently on a tour of the Valley.

Their visit is seen as a signal for a strong vote of confidence in the region’s safety, serenity, and timeless charm.

The visiting dignitaries, as per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), include Justice Vinod S. Bharadwaj, Justice Pankaj Jain, Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi, Justice Nidhi Gupta, Justice Harkesh Manuja, Justice Aman Choudhary, Justice N.S. Shekawat, and Justice Vikram Aggarwal.

Their itinerary features visits to Kashmir’s iconic attractions, strolling through the majestic Mughal Gardens of Shalimar and Nishat, a serene sunset shikara ride on Dal Lake, a historical walk through Pari Mahal, and an evening immersed in the local vibrancy of Polo View Market.

Coming shortly after the Pahalgam incident that had cast a shadow over Valley tourism, the judges’ high-profile visit is being seen as a significant reassurance to both domestic and international tourists.

Stakeholders across the Valley hoteliers, travel agents, craftsmen, and local guides are already reporting a rise in bookings and inquiries.

“Their presence is not just symbolic—it sends a powerful message to the rest of the country and beyond that Kashmir is welcoming, peaceful, and safe for all visitors,” said a tour operator in Srinagar.

Justice Vikram Aggarwal, Judge of the High Court of Punjab & Haryana, who is part of the visiting delegation, expressed satisfaction with the security and other arrangements in the Valley.

He urged tourists from across the country to visit Kashmir and enjoy its unmatched scenic beauty and hospitality.

The visit is also being hailed as a much-needed morale booster for the local tourism economy, with many seeing it as a turning point in restoring confidence after recent setbacks.

As Kashmir’s breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural heritage continue to enchant travelers, such gestures from notable figures are playing a key role in reaffirming its status as one of India’s most cherished travel destinations—(KNO)