79th Independence Day : Full dress rehearsals inspire patriotic fervor across Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 14: In a vibrant display of patriotism and unity, full-dress rehearsals for the upcoming 79th Independence Day celebrations unfolded today across Kashmir.The rehearsals held at all district headquarters marked the culmination of weeks of preparation, offering a glimpse into the grand festivities set to light up the Valley on August 15.On the occasion, heartfelt tributes were paid to the nation’s leaders, freedom fighters, and martyrs whose sacrifices paved the way for India’s independence. Their unwavering dedication was honored as the foundation of the freedom enjoyed by the country today.

At Srinagar, Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri hoisted the National Flag at Bakshi Stadium, inspected the parade contingents, took salute at March past and addressed the participants.Addressing the participants at the Bakhshi Stadium, the main venue for the celebration of Independence Day in J&K, Div Com highlighted developmental and socio-economic achievements of the government.Div Com said that terrorists who massacred innocent people at Pahalgam tried to create fear and division among the people but the general public strongly condemned the heinous and drastic act of terrorism in one voice.

At Anantnag, A full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Independence Day 2025 celebrations was held today at the Shaheed Himayun Muzzamil Memorial, Government Degree College (Boys), Anantnag.

At Ganderbal, A full dress rehearsal for the forthcoming 79th Independence Day was held today at Qamaria Stadium, Ganderbal, showcasing the district’s readiness to celebrate the national event with patriotic fervor.The event also featured a vibrant cultural programme with patriotic songs and traditional folk dances performed by schoolchildren.

At Kulgam, Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Kulgam, Altaf Ahmad Khan, hoisted the Tricolour, took the salute at the march-past, and inspected the parade during the full dress rehearsal function held at District Police Lines, Kulgam.

At Shopian, Full Dress Rehearsal for the upcoming 79th Independence Day celebrations was today held at District Police Lines (DPL), Shopian with patriotic enthusiasm and vibrant participation of the public.

At Baramulla, Full Dress Rehearsal for the Independence Day 2025 was held today with patriotic fervour at Showkat Ali Stadium, Khawaja Bagh, Baramulla.The event also featured vibrant cultural performances by school students, including patriotic songs, traditional dances, and speeches, which were warmly received by the audience. Meanwhile, the Police Band Baramulla added to the patriotic ambience with spirited musical performances.

At Budgam, the full dress rehearsal function in connection with Independence Day 2025 was held today at sports stadium Budgam.Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Budgam, Mehraj-ud-din Shah, hoisted the National flag, took salute at the march past besides inspecting the parade of contingents.

At Pulwama, A full dress rehearsal for the Independence Day 2025 celebrations was held today at the District Police Lines (DPL), Pulwama.

At Kupwara, The full dress rehearsal for celebration of 79th Independence Day was held today at District Police Lines (DPL) Zangli Kupwara where Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, Gulzar Ahmad took salute on the march past.

At Bandipora, Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, full dress rehearsals were held today across Bandipora district.The main event was held at S. K Stadium Bandipora where Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Bandipora, Zaffar Husson Shawal accompanied by ASP Bandipora, Ruhail Mircha hoisted the National flag and took salute at the march past presented by the contingents comprising JKP, NCC cadets and contingents from various schools.Senior officers of civil administration, J&K Police, and paramilitary forces were also present at the full dress rehearsal.