79th Independence Day celebrations: Unprecedented security blanket across J&K

Srinagar, Aug 14: Security forces have mounted an unprecedented multi-tier security cover across Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the 79th Independence Day, with intensified patrolling, area domination, surveillance and anti-sabotage checks from the LoC and International Border to major urban centres.

Officials told Rising Kashmir that a joint security grid of the Army, Border Security Force (BSF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police is maintaining round-the-clock vigil to thwart any attempt by hostile elements to disrupt the celebrations. Along the LoCand IB in Jammu region, sentry posts have been reinforced, while border roads are under strict watch through CCTV monitoring and aerial surveillance.

Quick Response Teams (QRTs) of J&K Police have been stationed at sensitive locations in Jammu city and other district headquarters. Frisking and vehicle checks have been intensified at entry and exit points in all 20 districts of the Union Territory, with special emphasis on highways, bridges and key junctions. Security along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and Jammu-Pathankot Highway has been bolstered with additional CAPF deployments.

In Jammu division, area domination has been increased in militancy-affected belts of Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, Doda, Udhampur and Kathua. In Kashmir, deployment has been stepped up in Srinagar, Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, Baramulla and Kupwara, with special focus on routes leading to the Bakshi Stadium the venue for the main Independence Day function to be presided over by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

In Jammu, the state-level function will be held at Maulana Azad Stadium, where Deputy Chief Minister SurinderChoudhary will unfurl the national flag and take the salute.

“In view of the Independence Day celebrations, strict security measures have been implemented not just in towns but in remote belts like Basantgarh and Latti in Udhampur,” Additional Superintendent of Police UdhampurSandeepBhat said. “CRPF and CISF personnel are deployed, anti-sabotage checks are ongoing, and highway security is at its highest level of alert.”

In the Valley, police and paramilitary units have set up temporary bunkers, random checking points and mobile patrol units. Drone surveillance is being used to monitor large gatherings, and sniffer dogs are deployed for venue sanitisation.

Police have issued advisories in border districts like Rajouri and Poonch, and in sensitive areas of south Kashmir, urging the public to cooperate with security checks and to report any suspicious movement or object without delay.

Officials said the security grid will remain on heightened alert through the celebrations to ensure a peaceful Independence Day across the Union Territory.