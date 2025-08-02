NationalSEOTop Stories

71st National Film Awards Winners List

71st National Film Award were announced on 1 August 2025 to honour the best of Indian cinema in 2023

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
3 Min Read
12th Fail bags the Best Feature Film award

Award for Best Non-Feature Film bagged by Flowering Man; God Vulture and Human gets the award for Best Documentary

Contents
12th Fail bags the Best Feature Film awardFeature Film category:

Shah Rukh Khan & Vikrant Massey adjudged as Best Actor in leading role for Jawan & 12th Fail, Rani Mukerji Best Actress in a Leading Role for Mrs. Chatterjee V/s Norway

Vijayaraghavan & Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar   wins the awards for Best Supporting Actor while Urvashi & Janki Bodiwala   wins the Best Supporting Actress Award

Hanu-Man adjudged as Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects Gaming & Comic)

Award for Best Short Film bagged by Giddh The Scavenger

This year, the awards saw 332 entries in the feature film category, 115 in non-feature films, 27 books, and 16 critics’ submissions.

12th Fail has been honoured with the Best Feature Film award at the 71st National Film Awards.

Flowering Man won the Best Non-Feature Film award, while God Vulture and Human was recognised as the Best Documentary. Both films earned their first National Film Award.

Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan) and Vikrant Massey (12th Fail) have been awarded the Best Actor award. This is the first National Film Award of Sharukh Khan in his career.

Rani Mukerji was honoured with the Best Actress award for her powerful performance in Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway. This is also her first-ever National Film Award.

Veteran actor Vijayaraghavan and Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar were awarded Best Supporting Actor.

The announcement was made by Shri Ashutosh Gowariker (Feature Film Jury Chairperson), Shri P. Sheshadri (Non-Feature Film Jury Chairperson), and Dr. Ajay Nagabhushan MN, Joint Secretary (Films). Ms. Mattu J. P. Singh, Director General, PIB, was also present on the occasion.

Here is the list of winners for the National Film Awards:

Feature Film category:

Special Mention: Animal (Re-recording Mixer) – M R Radhakrishnan
Best Telugu Film: Bhagavanth Kesari
Best Tamil Film: Parking

Best Punjabi Film: Godday Godday Chaa
Best Odia Film: Pushkara
Best Marathi Film: Shyamchi Aai BestMalayalam Film: UllozhokkuBest

Kannada Film: Kandeelu: The ray of hope

Best Hindi Film: Kathal: A jackfruit of mystery

Best Gujarati Film: Vash

Best Bengali Film: Deep Fridge

Best Assameese film: Rangatapu 1982

Best Action Direction: Hanu-man (Telugu)Best Choreography: Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

Best Lyrics: Balagam

Best Music Direction: Vaathi (Tamil)- songs

Best Make-up, Costume designer: Sam Bahadur

Best Production Designer: 2018- Everyone is a hero (Malayalam)
Best Editing: Pookalam (Malayalam)
Best Sound Design: Animal
Best Cinematography: The Kerala story (Hindi)Best Female Playback Singer: Jawan
Best Male Playback Singer: Baby
Best Actress Supporting Role: Ullozhokku (Urvashi), Vash (Janaki)

Best Actor Supporting Role: Pookalam (Vijayaraghavan), Parking (Muthupettai)
Best Actress: Rani Mukerji
Best Actor: Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey

 

Help your kids to overcome academic weaknesses during their winter break
LG Sinha reviews preparations for Khelo India Winter Games 2024
All India Hanumanji Janambhumi Rath Yatra rings in hope for a safer Kashmir 
2 siblings among four killed in Banihal road accident
Srinagar freezes at -4.6°C as cold wave intensifies in Kashmir
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attends and addresses Chinar Book Festival at SKICC Srinagar
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attends and addresses Chinar Book Festival at SKICC Srinagar
SEO Video
LG Sinha attends ‘Chinar Book Festival’ organised by National Book Trust of India at Srinagar
Breaking Kashmir
Minister Javed Rana, MP Mian Altaf advocates for harmonious integration of religious values & scientific inquiry 
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Why Seeing the Best Gynecologist in Bhubaneswar Can Truly Change Your Life
Health SEO