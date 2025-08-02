71st National Film Awards Winners List

12th Fail bags the Best Feature Film award
Award for Best Non-Feature Film bagged by Flowering Man; God Vulture and Human gets the award for Best Documentary
Shah Rukh Khan & Vikrant Massey adjudged as Best Actor in leading role for Jawan & 12th Fail, Rani Mukerji Best Actress in a Leading Role for Mrs. Chatterjee V/s Norway
Vijayaraghavan & Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar wins the awards for Best Supporting Actor while Urvashi & Janki Bodiwala wins the Best Supporting Actress Award
Hanu-Man adjudged as Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects Gaming & Comic)
Award for Best Short Film bagged by Giddh The Scavenger
This year, the awards saw 332 entries in the feature film category, 115 in non-feature films, 27 books, and 16 critics’ submissions.
12th Fail has been honoured with the Best Feature Film award at the 71st National Film Awards.
Flowering Man won the Best Non-Feature Film award, while God Vulture and Human was recognised as the Best Documentary. Both films earned their first National Film Award.
Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan) and Vikrant Massey (12th Fail) have been awarded the Best Actor award. This is the first National Film Award of Sharukh Khan in his career.
Rani Mukerji was honoured with the Best Actress award for her powerful performance in Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway. This is also her first-ever National Film Award.
Veteran actor Vijayaraghavan and Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar were awarded Best Supporting Actor.
The announcement was made by Shri Ashutosh Gowariker (Feature Film Jury Chairperson), Shri P. Sheshadri (Non-Feature Film Jury Chairperson), and Dr. Ajay Nagabhushan MN, Joint Secretary (Films). Ms. Mattu J. P. Singh, Director General, PIB, was also present on the occasion.
Here is the list of winners for the National Film Awards:
Feature Film category:
Special Mention: Animal (Re-recording Mixer) – M R Radhakrishnan
Best Telugu Film: Bhagavanth Kesari
Best Tamil Film: Parking
Best Punjabi Film: Godday Godday Chaa
Best Odia Film: Pushkara
Best Marathi Film: Shyamchi Aai BestMalayalam Film: UllozhokkuBest
Kannada Film: Kandeelu: The ray of hope
Best Hindi Film: Kathal: A jackfruit of mystery
Best Gujarati Film: Vash
Best Bengali Film: Deep Fridge
Best Assameese film: Rangatapu 1982
Best Action Direction: Hanu-man (Telugu)Best Choreography: Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani
Best Lyrics: Balagam
Best Music Direction: Vaathi (Tamil)- songs
Best Make-up, Costume designer: Sam Bahadur
Best Production Designer: 2018- Everyone is a hero (Malayalam)
Best Editing: Pookalam (Malayalam)
Best Sound Design: Animal
Best Cinematography: The Kerala story (Hindi)Best Female Playback Singer: Jawan
Best Male Playback Singer: Baby
Best Actress Supporting Role: Ullozhokku (Urvashi), Vash (Janaki)
Best Actor Supporting Role: Pookalam (Vijayaraghavan), Parking (Muthupettai)
Best Actress: Rani Mukerji
Best Actor: Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey