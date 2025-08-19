7-year-old Girl’s Body Recovered After Being Washed Away In Poonch’s Surankote 

The body of a 7-year-old girl was retrieved after she was washed away in a stream in Dhoke Umrah, Bankasi, in the Surankote area of Poonch.

Officials told GNS that a 7-year-old girl, Asiya Kauser, daughter of Mushtaq Ahmad, a resident of Marah, was swept away in a stream yesterday.

A team of police, SDRF, and locals soon rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. After strenuous efforts, her body was recovered this morning at Shidhara.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.(GNS)