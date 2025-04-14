Breaking

7 People Injured In Sinthantop Accident

Agencies
Agencies
Atleast seven people were injured in a road accident at Asian hot Sinthantop Larnoo area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday.

Official said that a Tata Intra (Chota Hati) vehicle bearing registration number JP03P-2493 met with an accident near Sinthantop.

In this incident seven people were injured, who were shifted to SDH Kokernag.

The injured persons have been identified as Umar Awan s/o Ibrahim Awan R/o Bidhard, Arif Wwan s/o Karim Awan r/o Bidhard, Bashir s/o Jumah Awan r/o Bidhard, Shafkat s/o Qasim Deedad r/o Bidhard, Shafkat s/o Mohd Khalil Khari r/o Gadvail, Gulzar Loodhi s/o Mohd showkat r/o bidhard and Mohd Altaf s/o Mohd Khalil Khari.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.(GNS).

