7 killed, over 50 injured as Pakistan resorts to shelling along LoC in Jammu & Kashmir 

ANI
ANI
1 Min Read

Seven civilians were killed and over 50 have been injured as Pakistan resorted to shelling along the Line of Control in several areas of Jammu and Kashmir after India carried out precision air strikes inside Pakistan in response to Pahalgam terror attack, officials said.

An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), seven people were killed and 38 injured after Pakistan resorted to heavy artillery shelling along the LoC in Poonch and Mendhar sectors today morning.

He said ten civilians were also injured due to shelling from across the border in Nowpora and Kalgae areas of Salamabad in Uri, while three civilians were injured in Rajouri. The injured have been evacuated to nearby healthcare facilities.

Officials said the Pakistan Army carried out heavy mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) for the 13th consecutive day. This is the first major civilian casualty count along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir since February 2021 ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, residents of several border villages have been relocated to safer locations due to the continued shelling—(KNO)

